James Gunn reveals that one of the weirdest DC characters mentioned in Peacemaker is not canon ahead of season 2: "I can't say for sure that Bat-Mite is real"

Since the first season of Peacemaker was part of the old DCEU, some fans are not sure how much will be canon as the show moves into the new DCU with the upcoming new episodes.

Luckily for everyone, DC Studios co-head James Gunn has started an official podcast ahead of Peacemaker season 2, and he has just addressed one of the weirdest characters in the DC lore.

While talking about the second episode of season 1 ("Best Friends For Never"), he clarified: "I will say that everything in the [episode] is canon except for maybe Bat-Mite. He's one of my favorite characters, but I can't say for sure that Bat-Mite is real."

The existence of Bat-Mite in the DC universe was only mentioned in a brief moment of that episode, although comic fans caught the reference instantly. The character is described by John Economos (Steve Agee) as a "two-foot-tall interdimensional imp who stans Batman," and that's pretty much accurate to comic books. Bat-Mite has reality-warping powers, so the ramifications of including him in the new DCU reality could be... chaotic, to say the least.

"He's a wonderful character from the comics," Gunn explained in the podcast. "He's an Imp from the Fifth Dimension who looks creepy and dresses in a little Batman costume. Except the ears are bent, because it's a really ill-fitting Batman costume. He's got skinny little legs [and] a fat little body, and he worships Batman. And so he tries to create these extraordinary circumstances for Batman to prove he's a hero, and it's these nightmarish scenarios."

Bat-Mite is far from the only DC character mentioned or featured in Peacemaker season 1. In fact, a lot of obscure characters from the comics made an appearance or were mentioned during the first batch of episodes. According to the showrunner's latest comments, most of those exist in the new universe. Just not Bat-Mite.

Gunn has also addressed season 1's Justice League cameos, which included Momoa's Aquaman and Ezra Miller's the Flash, saying that they are not canon either. The DCEU is, as expected, totally dead.

For further clarification, he is urging fans to listen to the official podcast, which "answers all your canon questions". Knowing Gunn and his penchant for adapting offbeat DC characters, we know Peacemaker season 2 is going to be packed with more comic-book references, so a little bit of help can't hurt.

Peacemaker season 2 arrives on HBO Max on August 21. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other upcoming DC movies and shows on the way in 2025 and beyond.