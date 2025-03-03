Gen V star reveals he unsuccessfully auditioned for Superman and Homelander

Patrick Schwarzenegger has auditioned for multiple superhero roles

Golden Boy actor Patrick Schwarzenegger has revealed he auditioned for both Homelander and Superman, though he didn't land either role.

Schwarzenegger plays Golden Boy in The Boys spin-off Gen V, and he can also currently be seen in The White Lotus season 3.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Schwarzenegger commented that his superhero auditions included his Gen V role, Homelander, and Supes himself.

"I don't think I got any feedback, I think it was like, 'No, not for you,'" he recalled of his Superman audition experience after submitting his self-tape.

Instead, Superman is being played by David Corenswet, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The rest of the cast includes Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

"We’ve done screenings, we’ve done real screenings," Gunn has revealed of Superman. "Definitely learning stuff all the time, definitely editing and making little changes. You know, we might shoot a couple little, tiny things."

As for The Boys, Homelander is of course played by Antony Starr, and the Amazon Prime Video superhero show will wrap up with the upcoming The Boys season 5, which is expected in 2026. Gen V, meanwhile, is returning for Gen V season 2, though there's no release date just yet.

Superman arrives in theaters this July 11 as part of DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows for everything else the DCU has in store.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
