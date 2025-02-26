James Gunn has held screenings for Superman and the feedback means they're "making little changes" – and won't rule out "tiny" reshoots

James Gunn says that the first screenings for Superman have happened, and they've been learning some key details from them. The director of the new superhero movie also admitted they weren't ruling out some small reshoots too.

The DC Studios head revealed the details at a press conference attended by The Nerds of Color who shared an extensive report of everything said. "We’ve done screenings, we’ve done real screenings," Gunn said. "Definitely learning stuff all the time, definitely editing and making little changes. You know, we might shoot a couple little, tiny things."

He went on to add: "All my additional photography is so hard, because it’s like, I used to be kind of against it. Because, you know, you don’t want to have to shoot again. It’s a pain in the ass. But as time has gone on, and I’ve made more movies, I really like being able to say, 'You know what? I wish I had a shot that fist hitting that…' And so I do tend to go back and pick that kind of stuff up. So it wouldn’t be anything major, but those kinds of things."

Superman is due out in July and stars David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel opposite Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Plot details are pretty thin on the ground but the first trailer introduced us to a whole host of DC characters, as well as teasing a brutal battle ahead for Clark Kent.

Outside of Superman, Gunn's upcoming DC movies and shows have shifted around a bit too, with some being postponed like Waller and The Authority. Others already have filming underway, including Supergirl and the Lanterns TV show. For more, check out our guide to upcoming superhero movies.