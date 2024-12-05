A more detailed look at the Superman logo has been revealed – and it's bringing back memories for DC fans

A new look at the Superman logo has been revealed, and it's reminding DC fans of other iconic portrayals of the hero.

The new look comes courtesy of merchandise at CCXP, and it shows the familiar crest – along with a new font for the title.

"The font looks a LOT like the Reeve era," says one DC fan , while another says : "I really like it, looks like Returns"

"I love that font, also reminds me of the Returns font," agrees another person , and someone else is getting Richard Donner vibes from a new shirt for the movie: "I’m loving the Donner-esque look the SUPERMAN shirt has."

I’m loving the Donner-esque look the ‘SUPERMAN’ shirt has.(Via @ovicio) pic.twitter.com/uy9CvxxLjtDecember 4, 2024

"Seeing the logo of the costume that David Corenswet will use in the film, modified to clearly pay homage to Richard Donner's #Superman ..... man, I find it simply fantastic and poetic!" says another fan .

Gunn has recently teased that everyone will be blown away by Corenswet's performance as Supes, too. "Honestly, from the bottom of my heart, David Corenswet is going to freak everyone out with how great he is," the DC Studios co-CEO teased. "He is one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with, and he can do everything. The man is incredible."

Superman arrives on July 11, 2025. Before that, though, is Creature Commandos, which has kicked off on Max now. For more, check out our Creature Commandos review, or our Creature Commandos release schedule to keep up to date.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can also fill out your watchlist with the best HBO Max shows.