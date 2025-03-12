The final season of Fallout star's HBO comedy has debuted to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

News
By published

The Righteous Gemstones season 4 has debuted to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

Walton Goggins in The Righteous Gemstones
(Image credit: HBO)

The final season of The Righteous Gemstones, which stars Danny McBride and Fallout's Walton Goggins, has debuted to a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The show revolves around a wealthy, famous televangelist family, the titular Gemstones. The first episode dropped on March 9, with the rest to follow until the series concludes for good in May.

So far, its Rotten Tomatoes score is made up of 14 positive reviews, which praise the show's humor and its heart.

The first episode of season 4 has already caused a stir thanks to its surprise appearance from Bradley Cooper. "What was interesting is [Cooper] had actually never seen The Gemstones before, but he didn't want to watch it until we were done shooting,” McBride told People of the episode. "He didn’t want it to influence him, which I appreciate. I thought that was a good way to approach this."

As for Fallout, the show will return for Fallout season 2, which doesn't yet have a release date. "We're in the middle of filming it right now, we've been at it since November, and I can tell you that I thought season 1 was extraordinary, personally, I was very pleased with it," Goggins said earlier this year. "This blows it out of the water, what these writers have done and the artisans that have come together to tell this story. It's really gonna be something. I can't wait for people to see it. We're working really hard to make that happen."

While you wait, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming TV shows of the year to fill out your watchlist.

