Hit animated show from Scavengers Reign co-creator is renewed for second season ahead of finale

One of the best new TV shows of 2025 is coming back. Common Side Effects season 2 has been confirmed by Adult Swim, right as the finale comes to our screens.

The series, about two friends who find a special mushroom with incredible healing properties, has garnered considerable praise for its biting satire of the healthcare system and esoteric humor. Since premiering in February 2025, people have been drawn to the stylized animation and quirky sensibilities, leading to a renewal just nine episodes in.

"The opportunity to push the boundaries of animation and storytelling on Adult Swim is like a wonderful mushroom dream," co-creators Joseph Bennett and Steve Hely said in a press release. "Our goal with the show is to transform planet Earth and restore the human spirit. For now, we will settle for a second season."

FIRST LOOK: Common Side Effects | adult swim - YouTube Watch On

Both longtime televisual creatives, Hely and Bennett brought considerable talent to the table. Hely served as producer on Veep, The Office, and 30 Rock, whereas you might have heard Bennett’s name in association with Scavengers Reign in 2023, a sci-fi drama he co-created.

Now, it seems like they've another hit on their hands, and one their bosses seem just as keen to continue. "You all did your job by showing up on Adult Swim and Max to support the show and lighting up your socials to spread the word. So, see? We CAN have nice things," Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, stated.

Much of the first season concerns the pair of protagonists, Marshall and Frances, contending with the medical industry in their attempts to freely distribute the mythical fungus they uncover. While no details about the second season's story are available, we imagine it'll follow the same trajectory.

If you'd like more laughs while we wait, check out our list of the best comedy movies on Netflix.