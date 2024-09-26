First trailer for season 2 of Apple TV’s under-the-radar comedy sees Harrison Ford and Jason Segel attempt to become the therapist version of Batman and Robin

The first trailer for Shrinking season 2 is here – and it'll have you laughing out loud.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, Jimmy (Jason Segel) and Paul (Harrison) are back – and so is their (mostly lighthearted) bickering. The new season sees Jimmy tackle his grief head-on with the insistence of his daughter Alice (Lukita Maxwell). He also gets a tattoo and continues to treat Grace (Heidi Gardner), an incarcerated woman who pushed her husband off a cliff. There's also a part in the trailer where Ford deadpan asks mid-therapy session if he should pull his pants down and "make his ass clap."

Created by Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein, and Segel, the show centers around therapist Jimmy Laird and his decision, after his wife's death, to break ethical barriers by telling his patients exactly what he thinks. The cast includes Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley. Goldstein is set to appear in the new season as a guest star.

Shrinking â€” Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Shrinking hit Apple TV Plus in January 2023 and was positively received by critics, coming in at a 91% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The streamer renewed the comedy for a second season in March 2023. Season 1 received two Primetime Emmy Award nominations: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Segel and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Williams.

Shrinking season 2 is set to hit Apple TV Plus on October 16 with the first two episodes in tow. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows to add to your streaming queue right now.