Disney Plus is adding a channel that plays The Simpsons 24/7 - and this is exactly what the world needs right now

Disney Plus is adding a 24-hour streaming channel that plays episodes of The Simpsons on a continuous loop - and thank god for that.

Starting today, Disney Plus subscribers can watch 767 episodes of The Simpsons across seasons 1-35 programmed in chronological order - which totals out to some 300 hours of continuous streaming time.

"The Simpsons Stream will deliver a SIMPSONS marathon all day, every day - no matter when you tune in, this ultimate Simpsons binge will be there," showrunner Matt Selman said in a statement released to press.

"From day one, the fans have asked for a Stream of The Simpsons, and we’re happy to oblige," said Gabe Lewis, SVP of Programming & Content Curation, Disney+. “Streams on Disney+ have been a fantastic go-to experience for subscribers looking to sit back and relax with their favorite shows and movies, and we look forward to evolving the user experience and expanding the offering with more Streams, to more subscribers, later this year.”

Created by Matt Groenig, the iconic animated series first premiered in 1989, spanning a 35-season run, one feature-length film, 10 short films, multiple video games, and its own ride at Universal Studios Orlando. The show also holds the record for longest-running scripted comedy, cartoon, and overall primetime series in television history.

Season 36 premiered on Fox in September 2024, but season 37 has surprisingly not yet been greenlit.

