Cobra Kai season 6 adds three new cast members, including a Mortal Kombat star

Cobra Kai season 6, the final installment in the Karate Kid spin-off franchise, has added three new cast members.

According to Deadline, Lewis Tan (Mortal Kombat), Patrick Luwis (Rebel Moon), and Rayna Vallandingham (in her first role) have all joined the cast

Tan is joining as Sensei Wolf, a character who certainly sounds very intriguing. Luwis, meanwhile, is set to be Axel Kovacevic, while Vallandingham is Zara Malik.

Cobra Kai season 6 has already been partially released on Netflix, with Part 1 available now. The season revolves around the looming Sekai Taikai tournament, and, in a shock twist, the final episode saw a major change of allegiance for Peyton List's Tory.

Our Cobra Kai season 6, Part 1 review was more mixed than usual, though, with our reviewer commenting: "Cobra Kai emerges for a final year of fights, feuds, and karate wars – but shorn of the sense of peril that turned the show into an unlikely hit. What remains is a predictable, frictionless third of a season that may turn viewers off before it hits the finale."

Along with the newcomers, season 6 stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, with other key cast members including Xolo Maridueña, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Jacob Bertrand, and Martin Kove.

"You can't make everybody happy, but I was happy with the ending and so is [the cast and crew]. Obviously, for the Sekai Taikai, only the captains can win it and Robby's the captain. So for all those Miguel stans out there – let Robby have his moment," Bertrand told us recently. "We'll see if Robbie can actually pull it out. Not everyone can win everything, but I'd say where everyone's characters end up is in such a great place and the [series finale] is so awesome and was so much fun to film. I think everyone's gonna be stoked about where all the characters end up."

Cobra Kai season 6 returns on Netflix this November 15. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix shows to stream now.