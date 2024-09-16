Cobra Kai star teases the end of the hit Netflix series: "You can't make everybody happy, but I was happy with the ending"

Cobra Kai star Jacob Bertrand was happy with the sixth and final season of the hit Netflix series – but knows that fans might not be.

"You can't make everybody happy, but I was happy with the ending and so is [the cast and crew]. Obviously, for the Sekai Taikai, only the captains can win it and Robby's the captain. So for all those Miguel stans out there – let Robby have his moment," Bertrand tells GamesRadar+. "We'll see if Robbie can actually pull it out. Not everyone can win everything, but I'd say where everyone's characters end up is in such a great place and the [series finale] is so awesome and was so much fun to film. I think everyone's gonna be stoked about where all the characters end up."

As Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo) says in season 6, episode 1, the Sekai Taikai is the "most prestigious karate tournament in modern martial arts history." In episode 4, Demetri defeats Hawk in a match that determines who will compete in the Sekai Taikai – with Demetri ultimately taking Hawk's spot (which felt like poetic justice in a way given that Hawk used to torment Demetri in his bully era).

But after Tory (Peyton List) is forced to pull out of the competition, the final six competing are Robby (Tanner Buchanan), Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), Hawk, Demetri, Samantha (Mary Mouser), and Devon (Oona O’Brien). The actor has also teased a "tournament arc" of sorts in season 6 part 2, as in the type of tournament arc featured in popular anime series.

"There's a fight every single episode and each fight is bigger than the last," Bertrand continues. "It is absolutely insane. There's some very big falls from grace."

The second part of Cobra Kai season 6 is set to hit Netflix on November 15. Part 3 is set to premiere sometime in 2025. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to stream right now.