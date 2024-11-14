After a lukewarm reception to Ted Lasso season 3, Jason Sudeikis strikes back at the show's critics: "Some people want to judge – they don't want to be curious"

Jason Sudeikis clearly hasn't taken a leaf out of Ted Lasso's mild-mannered book – as he strikes back at critics of the tepidly-received third season of the Apple TV Plus series.

"Much like live theater, the show, especially season 3, was asking the audience to be an active participant," Sudeikis said in new book Believe: The Untold Story Behind Ted Lasso, the Show That Kicked Its Way Into Our Hearts (via TVLine). "Some people want to do that, some people don't. Some people want to judge – they don't want to be curious."

Sudeikis' words come in response to author Jeremy Egner mentioning 'dissenters' of Ted Lasso's most recent season who took umbrage with 'unfocused' storylines, particularly with Nate (Nick Mohammed) – who briefly managed West Ham before returning to AFC Richmond – and Keeley (Juno Temple), who broke up with Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) off screen.

Sudeikis continued, "I'll never understand people who will go on talking about something so brazenly that they, in my opinion, clearly don't understand. And God bless 'em for it; it’s not their fault. They don't have imaginations and they're not open to the experience of what it's like to have one."

In reply to complaints over character development, Sudeikis added, "Everybody's in better shape than when they started. Like a good Boy or Girl Scout at a campsite, we left it better than we found it. And if you don't see that in that show, then I don't know what show you're watching."

While it hasn't been officially confirmed, there have been rumblings around Ted Lasso season 4 in recent months.

Back in August, Deadline reported Warner Bros. Television picked up options for Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Jeremy Swift and would 'start reaching out' to the show's other actors. However, it is unlikely that Jamie Tartt actor Phil Dunster will return, owing to scheduling conflicts.

For more, check out our picks for the best shows on Apple TV Plus.