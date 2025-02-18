15 years on, Reacher star Alan Ritchson reveals that a sequel series to his cult sitcom is in the works

After gaining a cult following on streaming, it seems the Mountain Goats are coming back. News of a Blue Mountain state sequel series, which follows a fictitious American college and its football team, is looking promising.

Reacher star Alan Ritchson has said that the fourth season is looking more likely than ever, 15 years after it was canceled. According to Deadline, it's in the works at Prime Video, where Ritchson has a deal based on the success of his hit action series Reacher.

"We’re actually setting it up with Amazon," Ritchson said during a press conference. "We are going to make a fourth season happen; I’m trying to work it into my schedule. Honestly, I think it’s going to be the best season of BMS we’ve ever had. It is so damn funny, and it’s perfect, the way we resurrect the characters and bring them into the way that things are now."

The comedy series first released in 2010 on streaming service Spike and starred Ritchson as Kevin 'Thad' Castle, a linebacker on the team. It ran for three seasons, before it was announced in 2012 that a fourth season would not happen. The series developed a cult following after it landed on Netflix, and a film sequel was funded through Kickstarter and released in 2016.

Ritchson is busy with Reacher season 3, which is about to debut on Prime Video and sees him back as the butt-kicking nomad. For more, check out our Reacher season 3 release schedule. We've also got guides to the best Amazon shows and the best Amazon movies to stream now.