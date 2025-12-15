Jim Carrey wanted to leave The Grinch and give back his $20 million payday, until a torture specialist helped him

To say the actor had a rough time on set would be the understatement of the year

The making of Jim Carrey's classic How The Grinch Stole Christmas wasn't a bed of roses, as a recent oral history of the production has revealed. In fact, the actor wanted to abandon the production before it even started due to the nightmarish makeup process. Luckily for everyone, he got help from a torture specialist. No, we're not joking.

With Christmas around the corner, Vulture has put together a massive collection of anecdotes – including from director Ron Howard, producer Brain Grazer, legendary special make-up effects creator Rick Baker, and the lead cast – recounting what happened behind the scenes of the 2000 film, which adapted Dr. Seuss’s beloved children’s book. It might be a beloved family comedy, but Carrey apparently had a really hard time transforming into the green-skinned antihero.

"The studio said, 'We're paying Jim $20 million, and we want to see him. Just paint him green.' But it’s not How the Green Jim Carrey Stole Christmas. It’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas. He should look like a fantasy character," said Baker, who designed the character for the big screen. However, looking "like a fantasy character" came with a lot of problems.

Carrey recalled: "When it came down to actually designing the Grinch to look like the Grinch, they had to put the tip of my nose on the top of the bridge of the Grinch’s nose. So, all of the rest of it was covered and I couldn’t breathe through my nose... Ultimately, I ended up mouth-breathing through the entire movie."

The actor resumed his work, and the rest is film history – How the Grinch Stole Christmas is still one of the highest-grossing holiday movies of all time, and Carrey's performance is as phenomenal as ever twenty-five years later. Contact lenses, itchy hair, and all.

