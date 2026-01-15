Warner Bros. chiefs say Tom Cruise is "extraordinary" in his next movie: "Like nothing you've ever seen"

Tom Cruise is one of the top leading men in Hollywood, with a reputation for bringing a level of intensity and daring to his performances. Despite the boundaries Cruise has already pushed in his craft, he's apparently breaking new ground in director Alejandro G. Iñárritu's Digger, with Warner Bros. co-chair Pam Abdy describing his performance as "nothing you've ever seen."

"Tom is extraordinary," Abdy tells The Wrap. "Nothing you’ve ever seen. That’s what's so brilliant. This is the fourth time I've worked with him. He never repeats himself, and he's constantly taking you into his mind and his vision and surprising you. And this movie does exactly that."

Digger is described as a black comedy. Along with Cruise, the film stars Jesse Plemons, Sandra Hüller, Riz Ahmed, Sophie Wilde, Emma D'Arcy, Robert John Burke, Burn Gorman, Michael Stuhlbarg, and John Goodman.

"The most powerful man in the world embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity's savior before the disaster he's unleashed destroys everything," reads the IMDb logline.

Cruise is best known in recent years for his recently wrapped Mission: Impossible franchise, which solidified him as a force to be reckoned with thanks to his increasingly dangerous and extreme stunts.

Though Cruise has occasionally courted controversy, he's undeniably charismatic onscreen, with a decades long career that has split the difference between stunt-driven action and keen romantic roles. Meanwhile, director Iñárritu has also racked up his share of accolades, including five Academy Awards along with numerous other honors.

Digger is scheduled to premiere in theaters on October 2. While we wait, check out our picks for the best Mission: Impossible movies, ranked.