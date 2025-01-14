Severance's Adam Scott brutally shoots down one of the most plausible Gemma fan theories: "That's what Lumon would be doing in a super boring version of Severance"

With season 2 only a few days away, Severance fans are already diving into the biggest theories about what is really happening at Lumon. After three years of heated speculation, we might get some answers in the new episodes, but one particular theory has been already shot down.

In a video interview with Entertainment Weekly, the cast of the Apple TV Plus show debunked some popular theories online, including a very plausible explanation regarding Ms. Casey's behaviour.

As we found out in the season 1 finale, Lumon's favourite counselor looks exactly like Mark's deceased wife Gemma. According to user @Scdsco who is mentioned in the video, she might be a clone.

"Lumon's purpose is human cloning. I believe Ms. Casey is a clone of Gemma, which is why she behaves so strangely," the fan wrote, adding: "This could explain what the goats are for (cloning experimentation) and what MDR does (identifying abnormalities in cloned genome sequences)?".

It's not a bad shout, but the show's star Adam Scott quickly shot down this theory, saying: "This sounds like Lumon would be doing in a super boring version of Severance."

Patricia Arquette, who plays Lumon's mysterious manager Harmony Cobel, added: "You are very far off, and wrong." Ms. Casey's real identity, then, is still a mystery to be solved, hopefully by the new episodes coming up this week.

In a recent interview with GamesRadar+, Scott said that he had total confidence in creator Dan Erickson and executive producer Ben Stiller's ideas, even when the show was about to get weirder than ever.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Whenever we go in a new direction or he [Erickson] introduces a big new weird idea, it's always exciting. And no, I never would've imagined it would go to this particular place because I just always sort of had faith in Dan and Ben and figure that where they decide to take us is gonna be the right direction."

Severance season 2 premieres on January 17 on Apple TV+. For more, read our 5-star review of the season, and check out our picks for the best Apple TV shows streaming now.