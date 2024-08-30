Netflix's new Terminator anime show debuts to a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix's new anime Terminator Zero has launched, complete with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score.

The Terminator series, which stars Timothy Olyphant as the titular cyborg assassin, was released on the streamer on August 29, AKA Judgment Day – the in-universe date in which the AI Skynet becomes self-aware and kicks off nuclear armageddon.

Much like other Netflix anime success stories such as Blue Eye Samurai and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, it's proved an early hit with both critics and fans.

Currently, Terminator Zero sits at a 100% rating with critics after 15 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. Viewers are also keen, with the series garnering a 90% audience score at the time of writing.

In our own Terminator Zero review, the series (which also includes Sonoya Mizuno, Andre Holland, and Rosario Dawson in its English language cast) is described as "an exhilarating anime spinoff that pays homage to the classic films while still forging its own path".

That's not the end of the good news for anime fans on Netflix. Several more series are coming your way this year – including a Tomb Raider show, Arcane season 2, and the hotly anticipated Dandadan. A Witcher movie, Sirens of the Deep, is also penciled in for a late 2024 window.

Unfortunately, those happening for a second season of Blue Eye Samurai will have to wait a little while longer.

A recent update from its creators suggested that 2026 is the current plan – with a reduced episode count.

For more, check out the latest on the biggest new anime coming your way: Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, Blue Lock season 2, and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 3.