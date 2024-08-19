One of Netflix's best anime shows gets a seriously disappointing season 2 update

Bad news, Blue Eye Samurai fans! We've got a long while yet to wait before Netflix's hit anime series returns for its second season.

In a new interview with Collider, creators Michael Green, Amber Noizumi, Jane Wu and Myron Nettinga suggested that the show's new batch of six episodes won't be ready until 2026 – and that's just a "fondest hope". The quartet went on to say that elaborate, animated productions such as this one cost a lot and take time to make, and that they're not willing to compromise the quality by rushing the process.

"We're in panic mode right now because we still have a schedule and we still have a budget, and we're trying to get all that to talk to each other," explained Wu. "We're in the beginnings of production and getting it started, and everything else is in the planning stages."

Starring the voice talents of Kenneth Branagh, Brenda Song, George Takei, Masi Oka, and Maya Erskine, Blue Eye Samurai debuted on Netflix back in November 2023. It follows Mizu, a half-white, sword-wielding warrior who disguises herself as a man, as she sets out on a vengeful quest in Edo Japan.

Netflix subscribers are no strangers when it comes to waiting long periods between instalments of their favorite shows. As it stands, Stranger Things fans are looking at a three-year gap between season 4 and the fantasy horror's upcoming fifth and final season. Viewers of Mindhunter and Russian Doll have experienced similar delays in the past.

Blue Eye Samurai season 1 is streaming now, alongside the likes of fellow anime outings Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, One Piece, and Castlevania: Nocturne. For more, check out our guides to the best Netflix shows and the best anime shows of all time.