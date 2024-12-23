One of the best Yu-Gi-Oh anime series is getting a 2025 remaster for its milestone 20th anniversary

Yu-Gi-Oh! is celebrating the 20th anniversary of one of its most popular series, Yu-Gi-Oh! GX, with a special remaster coming in 2025.

The remaster will air on TV Tokyo from April 2025, as reported by Crunchyroll. A wider release date is yet to be revealed. Voice actor Kenn who plays protagonist Jaden Yuki in the series commented on the remaster: "Thanks to everyone supporting me, I've been able to consistently face and play Jaden Yuki for almost half my life."

Alongside the news, the show has revealed a new poster for the upcoming remaster on Twitter, also confirming its 2025 release. The poster, which you can see below, shows character Anzu Mazaki surrounded by duel monsters.

📣 情報解禁 1/3 ˊ˗❝ 遊☆戯☆王デュエルモンスターズGX20th Remaster ❞ 放送決定🪽 ⸝⋆放送時期：2025年4月〜放送局 ： #テレ東2004年より3年半にわたり放送された#デュエルモンスターズGX が、放送20周年の節目にリマスター版となって帰ってきます✨#遊戯王 #yugioh pic.twitter.com/pH3RLZ0cLzDecember 21, 2024

Yu-Gi-Oh! GX, otherwise known as Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters GX, premiered in 2004 and serves as a follow-up series to the original show Yu-Gi-Oh!, which is in turn based on the manga of the same name. GX follows student Jaden Yuki at a duel academy where he learns the game of Duel Monsters, and makes some interesting friends along the way. The show ran for 180 episodes until 2008.

At the same time, Yu-Gi-Oh! Has also announced that a string of promotional anime shorts will release monthly in 2025 too, as part of Konami's Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game: The Chronicles. The shorts will be available on Yu-Gi-Oh!’s official YouTube channel. Check out the promotional video below.

【Special Announcement】Promotional Short Anime Series "Yu-Gi-Oh! CARD GAME THE CHRONICLES" - YouTube Watch On

As for the remaster, it is not clear at this moment whether it will be released overseas, but we are keeping our eyes peeled for a streaming date. For more, check out the best anime you should be watching now and keep up with new anime on the way.