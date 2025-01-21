Hulu might have just leaked when the Dragon Ball Daima finale is – and it means it will be the shortest show in the anime series

Dragon Ball Daima has seemingly had its finale date revealed, and it confirms that the season will be 20 episodes in total. This makes it the shortest show in the anime series to date by a long way.

Per Comic Book Reporter , who spotted the detail, the news was announced on Hulu's press planning website . This features a list of February releases and is widely available to the public. Dragon Ball: Daima is no longer listed on there but via the WayBack Machine , on January 17, the 'Dragon Ball Daima finale' was listed on there for February 28.

New episodes of the anime air on Hulu at the same time as Crunchyroll. Looking at our Dragon Ball Daima release schedule, this indicates that the February 28 finale will be episode 20 of the show. Now, this isn't hugely surprising as rumors of the series length first came out in December 2024, but Toei Animation didn't confirm the news.

At just 20 episodes, Dragon Ball Daima is a lot shorter than other Dragon Ball anime series, which often run for hundreds of episodes, including the latest show Dragon Ball Super, which ran for 131 episodes. At the moment, the future of the show hasn't been announced either, which means we don't know if there will be multiple seasons to extend the anime's run in the future.

