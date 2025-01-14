Good news Sailor Moon fans, this fan-fave '90s anime series is making a comeback

An anime classic is making its way to Adult Swim this month, in case you're feeling nostalgic. After more than 30 years since its original premiere, fan-favourite show Sailor Moon will air on the new Toonami block starting later this month.

As one of the main titles in the first wave of anime popularity for Western audiences, and responsible for introducing a whole generation of fans into the medium in the early '90s, Sailor Moon is nothing short of legendary. That's why this comeback to American TV is such good news, and a perfect opportunity to feel the Moon Prism Power once again.

Toonami, a late-night programming block specialised in Japanese anime, announced this week that the anime's original series will be incorporated to the schedule at the end of January. This announcement comes after the recent retirement of the block's previous version, Toonami Rewind, which was focused on retro and nostalgic programming.

Toonami's new version will feature a mix of classics and more recent shows, including 2023's hit series Mashle: Magic and Muscles alongside popular titles like One Piece, Naruto, and Dragon Ball Z Kai.

The block is relaunching on January 25, with Sailor Moon airing at 3am EST, and 12am PST.

Since Toonami Rewind was already airing the show last year, it's unclear if the show will start from the beginning, or resume the story from where the programme left it off. If it's the latter, that means the show will start with episode 47, the first episode of Sailor Moon R.

Originally released in 1992 in Japan, Sailor Moon follows the adventures of Usagi Tsukino, a middle school student who one day is given the power to become Sailor Moon. She won't be alone, as other Sailor Soldiers will arise to help her defend Earth against the forces of evil.

For more, check out the best anime shows you should watch now.