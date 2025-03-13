Devil May Cry TV show creator calls Kevin Conroy's posthumous role in the Netflix series an "amazingly nuanced performance" and confirms "no AI" was used
The iconic Batman actor passed away in 2022
Late actor Kevin Conroy's posthumous role in the upcoming Devil May Cry series on Netflix has been revealed – and it's been praised by creator Adi Shankar and Dante voice actor Johnny Yong Bosch.
As pulled out by IGN, the recent Devil May Cry trailer gives fans a sneak peek at Conroy's VP Baines – believed to be one of, if not the final, role in Conroy's illustrious career. Conroy, best known for voicing Batman across TV shows, films, and video games, died in 2022 aged 66.
"Was recorded before he passed. No AI used," Shankar wrote on Twitter. "Mr. Conroy gave [an] amazingly nuanced performance. It was both a pleasure and an honor to work with him."
Bosch, who plays Dante in the Netflix series after portraying Nero in the Devil May Cry video games, added, "It was an honor to work alongside Kevin Conroy for the upcoming DMC series. A true legend. Batman: The Animated Series redefined cartoons for me. For those wondering, our recording sessions took place a few years ago – animation takes quite some time to complete."
Devil May Cry hits Netflix on April 3 and has already wowed with its Limp Bizkit-backed opening sequence and serious sense of style. Fans have already picked apart previous trailers, with the prevailing theory being that the Studio Mir production is going to be an adaptation of Devil May Cry 3's prequel manga.
The cast also includes Scout Taylor-Compton as Lady, Robbie Daymond as Vergil, and Tony Todd (who passed away in November) in one of his final roles.
