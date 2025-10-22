Crunchyroll just removed this classic 2000s anime and it now can't be streamed anywhere online

Crunchyroll seems to have removed a classic anime from its streaming library without warning.

Per ComicBook.com, Claymore, the 2007 fantasy anime adapted from the manga of the same name, has vanished from the Crunchyroll library. But, it still seems to be available via Crunchyroll's streaming channels on other platforms, including Prime Video – though if the title really has been removed from the streamer's library, it's unlikely this will last for much longer.

If that is the case, Claymore wouldn't be streaming anywhere at all in the US, making it much harder to check out this noughties classic. However, you can still purchase the show on Apple TV if you're keen to add it to your watchlist and don't mind parting with some cash.

The anime follows Clare, who is a Claymore – a term for a person who is half-human, half-yoma (or demon) – in a world overrun by demons.

If you're still looking for your Claymore fix, the good news is a live-action TV adaptation is on the way. Heroes star Masi Oka is developing the series and will executive produce.

