Over 20 years later, live-action adaptation of beloved Claymore manga and anime in development by Heroes star

Masi Oka is developing the medieval fantasy anime for TV

Claymore
(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

A live-action television series based on the fantasy mangs series Claymore is officially in the works.

According to Deadline, Heroes star Masi Oka is developing the series in partnership with CBS Studios and will serve as executive producer. CBS is currently searching for writers.

Claymore, written and illustrated by Norihiro Yagi, was first published monthly in Weekly Shonen Jump back in 2001. The series is set on a medieval island where humans are hunted by humanoid shape-shifters known as the Yoma. A mysterious company known simply as The Organization creates female human-Yoma hybrids to kill the Yoma – and essentially save mankind. The female warriors are referred to as "Claymores," due to their claymore swords.

A 24-episode anime series aired in Japan from April 2007 to September 2007, and adapted the first through eleven volumes of the manga. The episodes can be currently be streamed in the US on Crunchyroll.

Per Deadline, the upcoming live-action series adaptation "aims to preserve the action and complex moral dilemmas of the original manga and the anime TV series." The report also notes that there's been an increased interest in live-action anime adaptations due to the success of Netflix's One Piece, which did, indeed, effectively end the Western live-action curse by not only being manga-accurate, but also by leaning into the true campy and soap opera elements that anime often comes with.

For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows in 2025 and beyond, or, check out our list of all the new anime movies and shows you should have on your radar.

