Beloved anime Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War lands long-awaited release date, continuing manga final arc adaptation

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 finally has a release window and teaser trailer.

The official Twitter account announced that Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict would hit "TV Tokyo and other channels" in October 2024.

The series is based on the manga by Tite Kubo and serves as a direct sequel to the Bleach anime series. Thousand-Year Blood War is the manga's final story arc, with the anime series first premiering on TV Tokyo in October 2022 and set to run across four parts - or cours, in proper anime terminology - with breaks in between. Each cour thus far has consisted of 13 episodes, with Part Two – The Separation airing from July 8 to September 30, 2023.

Part Two ended with a battle between Yhwach and Ichibe, with the trailer for Part Three picking up where the fight left off. The teaser, which can be viewed below, also gives viewers their first taste of the new opening and ending themes, with the former being "Kotoba ni Sezu Tomo – Even if You Don’t Say It" by Six Lounge and the latter being "Monochrome" by Suisoh (H/T Hypebeast).

Directed by Tomohisa Taguchi, the voice cast includes Masakazu Morita as Ichigo Kurosaki, Noriaki Sugiyama as Uryu Ishida, Fumiko Oriskasa as Rukia Kuchiki, Takayuki Sugo as Yhwach, and Yuki Matsuoka as Orihime Inoue.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict is set to premiere in October 2024 – a specific release date is still pending. For more, check out our guide to all the new anime movies and shows you need to add to your streaming queue.