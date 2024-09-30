An anime with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score has announced its season 2 return with a new teaser video
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is returning for season 2
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End has announced its season 2 return with a new teaser.
The clip, which you can watch below, is very brief, but it features the beautiful music and landscapes we would expect from the anime.
"It has been decided that a second season of the TV anime will be produced!" said creators Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe in a statement (H/T ComicBook.com). "We owe it all to everyone who has supported us. We are eternally grateful to everyone involved in the anime who has made this wonderful anime. As a viewer, I look forward to Frieren's journey as she sets off again. We hope you will continue to support Frieren: Beyond Journey's End."
The anime is adapted from the manga of the same name. The story revolves around Frieren, an immortal elf who helped to defeat a great evil named the Demon King. But, her co-adventurers are mortal, while she will live forever – and, when one of her former comrades dies, Frieren is inspired to set off on a journey to find his soul in its resting place. Studio Madhouse is behind the first season and is returning for season 2.
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End sits at an impressive 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, so we're hoping season 2 can be just as good as its predecessor.
Some new artwork was also unveiled with the season 2 announcement, which you can check out below:
TVアニメ第2期制作決定。#フリーレン pic.twitter.com/ngYPQeEW1xSeptember 28, 2024
While you wait for Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, which doesn't yet have a release date, check out our guide to all the best anime to fill out your watchlist.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.