An anime with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score has announced its season 2 return with a new teaser video

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End has announced its season 2 return with a new teaser.

The clip, which you can watch below, is very brief, but it features the beautiful music and landscapes we would expect from the anime.

"It has been decided that a second season of the TV anime will be produced!" said creators Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe in a statement (H/T ComicBook.com). "We owe it all to everyone who has supported us. We are eternally grateful to everyone involved in the anime who has made this wonderful anime. As a viewer, I look forward to Frieren's journey as she sets off again. We hope you will continue to support Frieren: Beyond Journey's End."

The anime is adapted from the manga of the same name. The story revolves around Frieren, an immortal elf who helped to defeat a great evil named the Demon King. But, her co-adventurers are mortal, while she will live forever – and, when one of her former comrades dies, Frieren is inspired to set off on a journey to find his soul in its resting place. Studio Madhouse is behind the first season and is returning for season 2.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End sits at an impressive 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, so we're hoping season 2 can be just as good as its predecessor.

Some new artwork was also unveiled with the season 2 announcement, which you can check out below:

While you wait for Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, which doesn't yet have a release date, check out our guide to all the best anime to fill out your watchlist.