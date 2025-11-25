WWE superstar AJ Lee is writing a secret anime movie for the studio behind Dragon Ball

AJ Lee could be swapping sharpshooters for shonen – as the WWE superstar confirms she's currently writing a new anime movie.

"I love anime so much," AJ Lee said on What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon. "One of my favorite companies growing up was Toei. They did Sailor Moon and Dragon Ball Z, these things that raised me. [Writing partner Aimee Garcia and I] are writing a movie for Toei Animation. That's all I can say."

Of her time at Toei HQ, AJ Lee – real name AJ Mendez – the wrestler and author embraced their inner child, declaring it a "dream come true to be in their offices and see all Dragon Ball Z figures everywhere."

AJ Lee initially found fame in the squared circle of the WWE, including becoming a three-time Divas Champion.

In the past decade, she has branched out into writing – including penning a New York Times bestseller, Crazy Is My Superpower, in 2017. Other projects include a GLOW graphic novel based on the Netflix wrestling series, plus a Dungeons and Dragons comic for IDW Publishing, both co-written with Aimee Garcia.

While details are scarce on the AJ Lee feature, it's clear anime is having A Moment right now. Both Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc topped the US box office, while 2026 is off to an exciting start with Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 and Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 set to hit our screens, with the latter recently receiving a magical first trailer.

