Instead of Made in Abyss season 3, the hit anime is getting a series of sequel movies

Hit anime Made in Abyss is getting a series of sequel films, rather than a season 3.

That's according to the official website, which promises "[Part 1] "Made in Abyss: Awakening Mystery" to be released in 2026!"

Plus, per the press release, this is the first of a series of films (via Anime News Network). Though, at this point, it's unclear if a season 3 will happen eventually. A visual has also been unveiled for the new film, which you can see below.

Made in Abyss Anime Movie Series Officially Announced! Part 1: "Made in Abyss : Awakening Mystery" is scheduled for 2026 in Japan! ✨More: https://t.co/ZFFWZ0h6ct pic.twitter.com/nLDcxvvOyAAugust 7, 2025

Made in Abyss follows a young orphan girl named Riko in a world that features the titular Abyss, an unexplored, mysterious place full of creatures and relics. Riko wants to become an Abyss explorer, AKA a Cave Raider, like her mother. In the caves, she comes across Reg, a robot/human hybrid.

The first season of the anime premiered in 2017 and was followed by a movie titled Dawn of the Deep Soul in 2020, with season 2 arriving in 2022. There have also been two compilation movies, which were both released in 2019. A sequel to season 2 was first announced back in 2023.

Back in 2021, it was reported that a live-action movie was in the works, though there have been no updates since.

Masayuki Kojima will return to direct the new animated film. Returning cast members include Mariya Ise as Reg, Miyu Tomita as Riko, Shiori Izawa as Nanachi, and Misaki Kuno as Faputa.

Elsewhere in anime movie news, the US and UK is still waiting for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, which is arriving on September 12. The film has been Japan's number one movie for three weeks in a row, and, with 17.63 billion yen grossed so far, it's landed at number 10 on Japan's all time box office ranking. It's closing in on Howl's Moving Castle, too, which grossed 19.6 billion yen and sits at number nine.

While we wait for the Made in Abyss movie, check out our guide to all the best Crunchyroll anime to fill out your watchlist.