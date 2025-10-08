Here's how to watch Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 early, but US fans might be frustrated by their release date
US fans will have to wait longer than most
You may already be aware that episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 will be released with an upcoming compilation film, but the latest round of international release dates may lead some US fans to make a quick trip across the pond to catch a glimpse of the Culling Game arc even earlier...
As per Crunchyroll, the newly christened Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution (far less of a mouthful than the Japanese title Jujutsu Kaisen: The Movie Shibuya Incident Special Edition x Culling Game Advance Screening) will be screening in the UK on November 14.
That's just a week after Japan's premiere and, more importantly, several weeks before the US release on December 5. A staggered international release also includes Mexico on November 20, Germany on November 25, and Australia on December 4. Sorry, USA.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution will follow the trend of recent anime compilation movies. Namely, the first half will serve as a recap of the Shibuya Incident, while the latter half will contain two episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, months before its January 2026 bow.
Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 will adapt the Culling Game arc of the manga, which operates as a battle-royale-of-sorts with various sorcerers drawn into the conflict across Japan against their will, all backed by a showdown between series protagonist Yuji and his would-be executioner, Yuta.
Arguably, the next few months are about as exciting as it gets for anime fans. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle continues to break box office records, the Chainsaw Man movie is on the way this month, and winter 2026's lineup features Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 alongside Fire Force season 3 and Jujutsu Kaisen's return.
