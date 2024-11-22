An extended version of one of the past decade's best anime movies is now streaming for the first time ever and it's got 39 minutes of footage "never before seen outside of Japan"

The extended cut of the anime movie In This Corner of the World is now streaming outside of Japan for the first time ever.

The longer version is titled In This Corner (And Other Corners) of the World, and it features 39 minutes of extra footage – which, remarkably, makes it the longest animated film ever made at a runtime of 168 minutes. The Sunao Katabuchi-directed wartime drama is available on anime streaming service Crunchyroll.

In This Corner of the World revolves around a woman named Suzu who, in 1944, moves to a town just outside Hiroshima to live with her husband's family. Facing immense hardship and, unbeknownst to them, nuclear devastation, the movie is a touching portrayal of the strength of community amid unknowable horrors.

In This Corner of the World was produced by Mappa, perhaps best known for its work on Attack on Titan but, at the time of its 2016 release, were still on the rise in the anime industry. The studio would go on to produce the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, and the second season of Vinland Saga (for my money, one of the all-time great modern TV seasons).

