A Chainsaw Man movie update is coming in just a few months

Chainsaw Man is heading to the big screen this year, and we will be getting some important news soon. As announced this week, Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc will be sharing new information on March 23, 2025, during its panel at AnimeJapan.

Fans are expecting that the new information includes an official release date for the movie, which is set to be released in Japan at some point in 2025, as well as further details about the plot. MAPPA has only released a couple of short teasers so far, so we might be getting a full official trailer too.

For those who don't know, AnimeJapan is an annual gathering of anime's biggest and upcoming titles, which will be taking place at Tokyo's Big Sight from March 22. The event will offer big updates for highly anticipated animes like Demon Slayer's Infinity Castle arc, My Hero Academia's final season, and The Apothecary Diaries season 2, as well as Chainsaw Man's first movie.

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc will continue the story after the events of season 1. The story follows Denji, an impoverished teenager who agrees to fuse his body with that of a dog-like Devil named Pochita. Now with the ability to transform parts of his body into chainsaws, Denji joins the Public Safety Devil Hunters, a government agency dedicated to protect Japan against Devils.

The movie is set to adapt the Reze Arc from Tatsuki Fujimoto's popular manga. The official synopsis reads: "Denji became Chainsaw Man, a boy with a devil’s heart, and is now part of Special Division 4’s devil hunters. After a date with Makima, the woman of his dreams, Denji takes shelter from the rain. There he meets Reze, a girl who works in a café."

