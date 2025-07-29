Rick and Morty season 8 went out with a bang and a twist I never saw coming, but I know that fans will appreciate it

Rick and Morty season 8 has gone out with a bang as the finale included one character we never thought we’d see again.

Warning, this article contains major spoilers for Rick and Morty season 8 episode 10, so make sure you have seen it and have read our Rick and Morty season 8 review.

The Rick and Morty season 8 finale not only marked the end of the show’s eighth outing, but also reunited two very special characters in a shocking twist: Rick and his late wife Diane Sanchez. In the episode, titled 'Hot Rick', it is revealed that Memory Rick has been spending his time in Jerry’s mind, so Rick takes him out. However, this causes Rick to mess with his own memory and remove all thoughts of his wife from his brain so that he can move on.

However, Memory Rick doesn't like this, and goes looking for any version of Diane, leading him to the brain of Rick’s daughter, Beth. Memory Rick practically brainwashes Beth in order to save Memory Diane. This leads to Memory Rick and Diane meeting once more, which is all the more tragic as they can never meet again in real life, as Rick erased any trace of her.

But all of this practically destroys Beth’s mind, which leads Rick to have a pretty emotional heart-to-heart with his daughter, apologizing for everything he has done wrong in his life. After removing the Memory versions from Beth’s mind, Rick decides to keep Memory Rick and Diane alive far away in space.

Although it’s unlikely we will ever see Memory Rick and Diane again due to Rick removing the memory of the two of them from his own mind, this nicely wraps up a lingering storyline fans have been waiting to learn more about ever since Rick first mentioned his long-lost wife in the pilot. She then showed up in the flesh in season 3 episode 1 titled 'The Rickshank Rickdemption', when Rick shared the memory of how he lost his wife in an explosion. In this regard, it’s nice to think there may be some version of Rick and Diane living happily somewhere.

Although this may be goodbye for Diane, this is not goodbye for the rest of our favorite time jumpers as Rick and Morty has been renewed for season 9 at Adult Swim. In fact, the season was renewed for two more seasons (8 and 9) way back in 2024.

Rick and Morty season 8 is available to watch on Adult Swim in the US – see our Rick and Morty season 8 release schedule on where else you can stream the show. For more, check out our list of the best Rick and Morty episodes, and keep up with upcoming TV shows.