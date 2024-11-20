One of Arcane season 2's most heartbreaking scenes was somehow hand-drawn "entirely in charcoal"

Arcane's animation studio Fortiche is taking a victory lap – and rightly so. The Netflix series, which raised eyebrows with its reported $250 million budget, has received plenty of plaudits for its stunning animation, but this new reveal about one of its season 2 scenes is something else entirely.

"Did you know that this Caitlyn clip was entirely hand-drawn in charcoal?" Fortiche wrote on Twitter in reference to the season 2 premiere scene that involves Caitlyn (Katie Leung) mourning the loss of her mother after Jinx's attack on Piltover's Council. "Huge applause to our incredible artists for bringing every detail to life! Illustration by Fortiche artists Julien Georgel, Kevin Le Moigne & Anne-Laure To."

See it for yourself below – and make sure to note that the only color in the scene involves purple-hued violets adorning Cassandra's casket and the red streaks of Vi's hair. Violet and violets? Clever.

Arcane is gearing up for its Act 3 finale this week, so expect the art and animation to go into overdrive in its final three episodes.

