New Arcane season 2 trailer teases the emotional final episodes – and it's hidden away on Netflix
The first look at Act 3 is now here
"A storm is coming, the likes of which Piltover has never faced," Jayce says in the first trailer for Arcane season 2's final three episodes.
The 45-second-long teaser (which you can see below) is quick to back up that statement, flooding the viewer with a sizzle reel of action, angst, and drama as Ambessa's destructive force seemingly brings war topside.
Curiously, however, Viktor is namechecked as being at the "center" of everything. Despite seemingly dying at the end of Act 2, it appears he still has a role to play in what's to come – which backs up the theory that Arcane season 2 will feature a time travel-related twist before all is said and done.
ACT 3 TRAILER IM NOT READY #ArcaneSpoilers pic.twitter.com/Iwot2KpjZVNovember 16, 2024
Despite offering up scraps of footage for Act 3, Netflix is pretty keen to keep Arcane's endgame under wraps. Indeed, this trailer is only available to Netflix subscribers during the credits of the fifth episode, a small reward for those who have seen this story through from Powder-filled beginnings to its epic end.
In truth, we can't glean much from the new Arcane trailer, but expect a resolution to Cait and Vi's will they/won't they and Jinx's ultimate fate as the League of Legends universe hangs in the balance.
What else can we expect? The Arcane co-creator has already told us that it took him 27 hours to come up with the show's final line, while one of the Netflix show's writers and producers has said they've never wavered on Jinx and Vi's final scene since it was first dreamed up six years ago. Let's hope it's worth the wait.
For more, check out the Arcane season 2 release schedule and our pick for the best shows on Netflix.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.