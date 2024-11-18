New Arcane season 2 trailer teases the emotional final episodes – and it's hidden away on Netflix

"A storm is coming, the likes of which Piltover has never faced," Jayce says in the first trailer for Arcane season 2's final three episodes.

The 45-second-long teaser (which you can see below) is quick to back up that statement, flooding the viewer with a sizzle reel of action, angst, and drama as Ambessa's destructive force seemingly brings war topside.

Curiously, however, Viktor is namechecked as being at the "center" of everything. Despite seemingly dying at the end of Act 2, it appears he still has a role to play in what's to come – which backs up the theory that Arcane season 2 will feature a time travel-related twist before all is said and done.

ACT 3 TRAILER IM NOT READY #ArcaneSpoilers pic.twitter.com/Iwot2KpjZVNovember 16, 2024

Despite offering up scraps of footage for Act 3, Netflix is pretty keen to keep Arcane's endgame under wraps. Indeed, this trailer is only available to Netflix subscribers during the credits of the fifth episode, a small reward for those who have seen this story through from Powder-filled beginnings to its epic end.

In truth, we can't glean much from the new Arcane trailer, but expect a resolution to Cait and Vi's will they/won't they and Jinx's ultimate fate as the League of Legends universe hangs in the balance.

What else can we expect? The Arcane co-creator has already told us that it took him 27 hours to come up with the show's final line, while one of the Netflix show's writers and producers has said they've never wavered on Jinx and Vi's final scene since it was first dreamed up six years ago. Let's hope it's worth the wait.

