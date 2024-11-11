Vi and Jinx's final Arcane scene has "never changed" since being written six years ago: "It has stayed our guiding light for the entire series"

Arcane writer and producer Amanda Overton has revealed that Vi and Jinx's final scene together in the Netflix series has "never changed" since being written over half a decade ago.

"I think we wrote their last scene together six years ago. And it's never changed," Overton told Screen Rant of the upcoming final interaction between Zaunite sisters Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell).

"It has stayed our North Star, our guiding light for the entire series, for the length of its creation. I think everything that shifted and changed, and we added to the series just made it all the more powerful."

While details of Vi and Jinx's last scene together are, understandably, being kept firmly under wraps, Overton also teased the emotional heights that Arcane's final acts will scale in the coming weeks.

"There's hardly an episode towards the end that I don't cry at for one reason or another, but I am a happy crier," Overton said. "So there's at least two episodes I happy cry at every time. And there's a few that maybe I might have to look away. It's just too sad to see it over and over again."

On the subject of finality, Arcane's co-creator Christian Linke told GamesRadar+ that the Netflix animated series' final line took dozens of hours to crack.

"I spent just an insane amount of time on the last line of the show," Linke revealed. "It was literally like 27 hours or something like that. I was just sitting there trying to be like 'what is the line? How do you end a show like this?'"

Arcane season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix, with the first three episodes introducing more of a focus on arcane and magic, while it's also spawned one wild theory that may have unlocked one of the show's earliest mysteries.

