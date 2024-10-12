Hayley Atwell says it would be an "absolute dream" to play Lara Croft again in Netflix's Tomb Raider series – or in a "different capacity"

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft actor Hayley Atwell says she is open to reprising her role as the treasure-hunting archaeologist, either in a second season of the Netflix series or another project entirely.

"To continue to be involved or to be involved in another way with [Lara Croft] would be an absolute dream and also a responsibility I would take seriously given how beloved and known she is…" the Marvel star tells GamesRadar+. "She's always up to date and that's exciting to me."

Atwell, who showcased her action chops in last year's Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, also points to her time working on the first season of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft as a key reason behind why she would happily come back for more globetrotting adventures.

"I just had an absolute blast doing this with this creative team. I've loved working with [director Meredith Layne] and [showrunner Tasha Huo] on this, and having Netflix behind it. It feels like an elevated animation [and] that they really want[ed] to get it right emotionally. I would be completely honored to carry on in some way, or to have Lara in my life in a different capacity, for sure."

While we'd absolutely be down for more Tomb Raider on Netflix, we can't help but wonder what a 'classic' Lara – more akin to Angelina Jolie's movies and away from the younger iteration in the Survivor trilogy and 2018 film – would look like with the Captain Carter actor handling those trademark twin pistols. One can dream...

All eight episodes of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft are now streaming on Netflix.

