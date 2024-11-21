Despite its perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, Arcane season 2 has been toppled in the Netflix streaming charts by an unlikely drama

Arcane season 2 had been holding steady at the top of the Netflix charts over its final season run. Six episodes of the League of Legends show have aired so far, with three more out this weekend.

However, despite being popular with fans and earning rave reviews (including a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes and from our own Arcane season 2 review), another series has taken over the top spot. Per Flix Patrol, The Cage is currently the number-one TV show on Netflix worldwide, topping the chart in several European countries.

The French show follows a young fighter who dreams of becoming a professional when he gets a shot at the big time. There haven't been many reviews for The Cage yet, but viewer reactions on Rotten Tomatoes have been pretty mixed.

"I enjoyed this series on MMA," one review concluded. The acting may not be Oscar worthy but it more than makes up for it with the action driven fight scenes." Others have been more negative. "Acting is super bad. In fact, almost everything is bad," wrote one, while another called it a "great idea just executed poorly".

Either way, it's certainly popular, and Arcane will be hoping it crawls back into the top spot this weekend with its three remaining episodes. The final trailer might have revealed something about a big fan theory too.

