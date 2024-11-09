Arcane season 2 returns to League of Legends' hottest ship, but the Netflix show's co-creator says getting the CaitVi pairing right was "scary": "We knew they were stepping into this s***storm"

Arcane's co-creator says that returning to the League of Legends spin-off's hottest ship for season 2 was "scary," hinting that "there's a lot of drama and conflict ahead".

This article contains spoilers for the first three episodes of Arcane season 2, as well as the finale of Arcane season 1.

One of the most enduring talking points around Arcane is the will they/won't they relationship between central characters Caitlyn and Vi. With season 2, it was almost inevitable that that pairing would be revisited, but for co-creator Christian Linke, getting that relationship right was a "scary" prospect.

"We knew that after season 1, especially with the cliffhanger, it wasn't going to be like 'and then they were happy'," Linke laughs. "We knew they were stepping into this shitstorm. The question we had when we started working on season 2 is exactly the question that the audience was going to have: 'Can their relationship survive this?'"

"There's this loss from both characters as they step into season 2. Caitlyn has lost a mother, Vi has lost her sister, and so as they are venturing out to confront things, there really is this question: 'What's going to happen to them? Are they going to change beyond a point where they're no longer the person the other could recognize? I think there's a lot of drama and conflict ahead that's scary for the relationship."

Arcane season 2 first reactions are very positive, but we don't yet know how its core relationship will play out in Arcane. Nevertheless, fans of both the show and League of Legends have certainly been leaning into its dynamic since the first season established it as one of the franchise's biggest ships. That arguably peaked last year, when Caitlyn and Vi received dual Valentines Day skins that went a pretty long way towards confirming that #CaitVi isn't all in our heads .

Act 1 of Arcane season 2 is available to stream on Netflix now with Act 2 following next week. Don't miss an episode with our Arcane season 2 release schedule .

