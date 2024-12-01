Arcane co-creator says they’ve already been working on new ideas for months, or in some cases years

Jinx, Vi, and Caitlyn's story may be over, and although Arcane is ending after two seasons , the creators still have plans to tell more tales in the League of Legends universe.

In a recent interview with popular Riot fan-account Spideraxe, Arcane showrunner Christian Linke says, "The next stories, I mean I'm flying to Paris early next year to continue the work with Fortiche in-depth and we're working on the next stories, we're exploring a bunch of them."

We already knew that other stories were being considered and even already in development, but it's news that Linke is going to Paris so soon to get back to it all. There's a new League of Legends show that's already been in development for a year , and we originally thought there could be several coming due to Linke saying "Noxus, Ionia, and Demacia are getting shows and are [the] next steps into this cinematic universe."

Last clip of the day, Riot Praeco shared what he is looking forward to next, which is of course the next stories. In addition to Noxus, Ionia, and Demacia, they're also investing heavily into Bilgewater. pic.twitter.com/NWawFWoUqXNovember 30, 2024

Riot co-founder Marc Merrill stepped in to address the remark. "To clarify, he didn’t say 3 separate shows – said exploring 3 regions," he tweets. "We are exploring a bunch of different shows (and games)."

As for what is actually in store, Linke says to Spideraxe, "There were two or three Reddit threads where people were like, 'what next stories should they focus on?' What's nice is that all the top comments of which ones we should focus on we already have been focusing on them for months. In some cases years."

He adds, "We're investing heavily into Noxus, into Ionia, Demacia , Bilgewater." This further confirms our theory that the big bad of these TV shows is actually Grand General of Noxus, Swain.

