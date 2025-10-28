An animated Crash Bandicoot show is reportedly in the works at Netflix from the same studio as its Sonic adaptation

An animated Crash Bandicoot series could be coming to Netflix

Netflix could have another video game adaptation in the works.

According to What's on Netflix, the streamer is developing an animated Crash Bandicoot adaptation, which will hail from WildBrain Studios. That's the same studio that worked on Netflix's Sonic Prime show, as well as titles like Carmen Sandiego and Johnny Test. Plus, WildBrain is also working on the Netflix Minecraft animated show, which was announced last year.

