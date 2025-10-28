An animated Crash Bandicoot show is reportedly in the works at Netflix from the same studio as its Sonic adaptation

Netflix could have another video game adaptation in the works.

According to What's on Netflix, the streamer is developing an animated Crash Bandicoot adaptation, which will hail from WildBrain Studios. That's the same studio that worked on Netflix's Sonic Prime show, as well as titles like Carmen Sandiego and Johnny Test. Plus, WildBrain is also working on the Netflix Minecraft animated show, which was announced last year.

No further details have been unveiled about the potential Crash Bandicoot show just yet, including casting or plot information. The show also hasn't been confirmed by Netflix, so take the news with a grain of salt for now.

Crash Bandicoot, of course, is the iconic game franchise that began in 1996. If this show goes ahead at Netflix, this would mark the first TV series for the game, however.

Netflix is no stranger to animated video game adaptations, with the likes of Arcane, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, and, most recently, Splinter Cell: Deathwatch all streaming now.

"Splinter Cell: Deathwatch brings Sam Fisher out of retirement for one final mission, but maybe it shouldn't have bothered. While it occasionally sparks into life in the final act (with Liev Schreiber acting as a fine replacement for Michael Ironside), it never matches up to the quality of the game series it's desperately trying to imitate," reads our 2.5 star Splinter Cell: Deathwatch review.

It's not just video games Netflix is interested in, either, as news broke recently that the streamer would also be working on multiple projects based on the board game Catan.

