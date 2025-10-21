Netflix is planning a "slate" of projects based on strategy board game Catan, promising fans will "lose their minds"

Fans of Catan will "lose their minds" over Netflix's new multitude of projects based on the venerable strategy board game. The streamer has announced a whole "slate" of adaptations of Catan, scripted, unscripted, live action, and animated coming to its service.

No specific projects have been announced, but it seems likely that a show about settlers surviving in the wilderness of the island that forms the game's field of play could be on the table, since that's kinda Catan's whole deal. And of course, "unscripted" programming could mean live-watches of Catan matches, or maybe even a survival reality show.

If you haven't played it, Catan is all about players collecting and managing resources such as sheep, wood, wheat, and more as they compete to settle the island which gives the game its name. Catan was created by Klaus Teuber, debuting in 1995 as Settlers of Catan, a name which was shortened in recent years.

"Millions of people [have been] enjoying Catan since it was created, and for many it remains a gateway to modern board gaming," says Thomas Koegler, CEO of Catan's publisher Asmodee, in a statement. "I'm thrilled to see the game expanding to a larger audience who will discover the richness of its universe. I find it exciting for the future of the brand. It's also a testament that board gaming is truly part of pop culture and a popular form of entertainment in everyone's homes, and I’m delighted to continue Asmodee’s relationship with Netflix."

"Anyone who has played Catan knows [that] the intense strategy and negotiation at the core of the game has endless opportunities for some serious drama," adds Jinny Howe, head of scripted series, US and Canada, Netflix. "We knew landing this deal would be as game-changing as a well-placed settlement, so we decided to pool our resources across series, features, animation, and games and show Asmodee the full power of Netflix when we work together. Hardcore 'Settlers' are going to lose their minds, and new fans will finally learn just how important a sheep trade can be."