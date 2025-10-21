Netflix is planning a "slate" of projects based on strategy board game Catan, promising fans will "lose their minds"

Strategy board game Catan is coming to Netflix with a "slate of projects both scripted and unscripted"

Fans of Catan will "lose their minds" over Netflix's new multitude of projects based on the venerable strategy board game. The streamer has announced a whole "slate" of adaptations of Catan, scripted, unscripted, live action, and animated coming to its service.

No specific projects have been announced, but it seems likely that a show about settlers surviving in the wilderness of the island that forms the game's field of play could be on the table, since that's kinda Catan's whole deal. And of course, "unscripted" programming could mean live-watches of Catan matches, or maybe even a survival reality show.

"Millions of people [have been] enjoying Catan since it was created, and for many it remains a gateway to modern board gaming," says Thomas Koegler, CEO of Catan's publisher Asmodee, in a statement. "I'm thrilled to see the game expanding to a larger audience who will discover the richness of its universe. I find it exciting for the future of the brand. It's also a testament that board gaming is truly part of pop culture and a popular form of entertainment in everyone's homes, and I’m delighted to continue Asmodee’s relationship with Netflix."

