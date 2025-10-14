Splinter Cell: Deathwatch review: "A pale imitation of the long-dormant stealth franchise"

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch brings Sam Fisher out of retirement for one final mission, but maybe it shouldn't have bothered. While it occasionally sparks into life in the final act (with Liev Schreiber acting as a fine replacement for Michael Ironside), it never matches up to the quality of the game series it's desperately trying to imitate.

For the first time in over a decade, Splinter Cell has emerged from the shadows – but not in the way you might have been expecting.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, brought to life by John Wick creator Derek Kolstad, sees an older Sam Fisher (Ray Donovan's Liev Schreiber, replacing series veteran Michael Ironside) dragged out of retirement after a Fourth Echelon operation involving Agent Zinnia McKenna (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) puts the agency on a collision course with some major power players with ties to Sam's past.

So far, so very Splinter Cell – the show hewing closer to the more high-octane, spy thriller flavor of Conviction and Blacklist, with sprinklings of the original trilogy thrown in for good measure.

Long-time fans will be keen to know Deathwatch is a quasi-sequel to the events of series high watermark Chaos Theory and the legacy left behind by its antagonist, Douglas Shetland.

Here, the progeny of Sam's one-time friend Displace CEO Diana Shetland and petulant half-brother Charlie Shetland are the foil on which Fisher and company bounce off. Some brave narrative swings aside – particularly in its finale – these enfants terribles are largely inert, never quite stacking up to the more explosive villains from Splinter Cell's storied past.

The animation style, too, is listless. Expecting Arcane-level art was unrealistic, but given how the Splinter Cell games play with light and darkness, there was plenty of space for a more experimental look. Here, it's that (seemingly ubiquitous) jarring, clunky western style that looks pretty ugly and, crucially, doesn't sing in motion – a necessity for a series that trades in spycraft and skulking through claustrophobic environments.

No real Conviction

The big talking point coming into Deathwatch, however, involved Liev Schreiber taking over the night-vision goggles from Michael Ironside. Mercifully, it's a much-needed win for all involved.

While this isn't the first time Ironside has stepped aside for the iconic role, it may disappoint some to see Chaos Theory-era flashbacks and more meaty, dramatic scenes without the gravelly tones of Ironside. Despite that, Schreiber proves a more than capable replacement, often elevating barebones material with a sense of gravitas and pathos that is sorely missing from the majority of the Netflix series.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch's newcomer, Agent McKenna, is also a welcome arrival. Her work in the field may be nearer to the blunt instrument style of Daniel Craig-era 007's compared to Sam Fisher's ghost-like tendencies to creep up on henchmen unawares, but that yin-and-yang dynamic plays well in a show that is otherwise sorely lacking in relationships, working or otherwise.

Of course, it wouldn't be Splinter Cell without a hearty helping of sneaking. In that sense, Deathwatch doesn't disappoint, with a handful of set-pieces feeling like, at worst, stimulating proof of concepts for missions we'd love to play with a controller in our hand.

This being a TV show, though, drains the franchise's legendary one-against-all tension with constant back-and-forths between middling B-plots and meandering villain monologues. If you want to see Sam strut his stuff – split-jumps and all – you'll be better served cracking out Chaos Theory and reliving the good old days.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch joins Netflix's swelling roster of video game adaptations, but never reaches the heady heights of its peers. Where the likes of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Castlevania, and Arcane effortlessly transplant the quality of its source material across to animation, Deathwatch – ironically, given how it drags Sam Fisher out of retirement – feels like a pale imitation of the long-dormant stealth franchise.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch is now streaming on Netflix. Add more to your watchlist with our picks for best shows on Netflix and best Netflix anime.