The tragic references in Arcane season 2's opening credits could be foreshadowing the fact that none of your faves are safe as act 3 closes in

The end of Arcane season 2 is nearly upon us, but if you're expecting plot armor to protect some of its main characters, you might be out of luck.

This article contains spoilers for Arcane season 2.

Arcane season 2 changed the show's title sequence. Gone are the statuesque appearances of its main cast, replaced by a more intimate view of the major characters. But if some of those poses seem a little weird, it's because they're referencing classic theatre.

Some of those references are more apparent than others. As the TikTok below from Anime Edits ZSZS notes, the most obvious is Caitlyn's. She appears holding her head in her hands, casting a shadow on the wall behind her that looks like a crown. It's an image that's often used in conjunction with Shakespeare's Macbeth, but which also ties nicely into another Shakespearean reference that's made elsewhere in the show: Heavy is the Crown is a line often misappropriated from Henry IV, but it's also the name of the first episode of season 2, a pretty apt summary of Macbeth, and pretty relevant to the power struggle going on throughout the second season.

But while Caitlyn's appearance could be discussed tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow, it's not the only reference in the opening credits. Viktor picks up a mask that seems to be a nod to The Phantom of the Opera; Jinx waves a revolutionary flag akin to something out of Les Miserables; and Ambessa and Mel appear to be referencing Julius Ceasar.

What ties all of those references together? Well, all of those plays are tragedies, and all of them are stories where the main character dies. With one of them already down for the count (even if their fate might be reversed if my favorite new fan theory comes to light) thanks to Jayce's very public crash-out, could there be more to come? With one showrunner teasing that a Game of Thrones-level death count is a possibility, I wouldn't be going into act 3 too hopeful that any of your darlings will be making it out alive.

For more, check out the Arcane season 2 release schedule and our picks for the best shows on Netflix.