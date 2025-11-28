Superman scene-stealer Skyler Gisondo has joined the cast of Shrek 5 as one of the "brogres"

Superman standout Skyler Gisondo has joined the cast of Shrek 5 as a "brogre," AKA one of Shrek's sons.

Gisondo will voice Farkle, starring opposite his ogre bro Marcello Hernández, who will voice Fergus. Zendaya, meanwhile, is the voice of Felicia.

The rest of the cast includes returning original cast members Mike Myers as Shrek, Cameron Diaz as Fiona, and Eddie Murphy as Donkey (no word yet if Antonio Banderas will be back as Puss in Boots, but here's hoping).

Shrek 5 is the first mainline film in the franchise since 2010's Shrek Forever After, which is the fourth film in the franchise. There have, however, been two Puss in Boots spin-offs since then: 2011's aptly titled Puss in Boots, then 2022's Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

Last year, Murphy confirmed that Donkey would also be getting his own movie. "We started doing Shrek 4 or [Shrek] 5 months ago. I did this, I recorded the first act, and we'll be doing it this year, we’ll finish it up," he revealed. "Shrek is coming out, and Donkey's gonna have his own movie. We're gonna do Donkey as well. So we're gonna do a Shrek, and we're doing a Donkey [movie]."

Gisondo played Jimmy Olsen in Superman, and he quickly became a fan favorite thanks to his unassuming, genial nature. In fact, Jimmy is even getting his own spin-off show.

Shrek 5 arrives on June 30, 2027, which is a delay from the original December 23, 2026 release date.

