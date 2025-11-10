Jimmy Olsen gets his own Superman TV spin-off which focuses on one of the Flash's weirdest, wildest arch-enemies

News
By published

James Gunn's Superman is getting a TV spin-off starring Skyler Gisondo's Jimmy Olsen as he takes on Flash villain Gorilla Grodd

Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen in James Gunn&#039;s Superman
(Image credit: DC Studios/Warner Bros.)

James Gunn's Superman is getting a TV spin-off starring Skyler Gisondo, reprising his movie role as Superman's pal, Jimmy Olsen (via THR). The show will be created by American Vandal showrunners Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda, with the focus on Jimmy Olsen and the rest of the Daily Planet gang investigating stories involving supervillains.

That said, the aforementioned "Daily Planet gang" reportedly does not include David Corenswet's Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, which makes sense as they're undoubtedly busy filming Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow. It seems everyone else could be on the table - and I personally wouldn't rule out at least a cameo from Clark and Lois.

George Marston
George Marston

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.