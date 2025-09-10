Olaf actor Josh Gad has had a "preview" of Frozen 3, but he hasn't heard any songs yet: "It's pretty extraordinary what they're doing"

Josh Gad, who voices Olaf the snowman in Frozen, has teased the upcoming Disney threequel.

"We have not started recording," Gad told Collider. "We have not heard songs yet. I was lucky enough to get sort of a preview of what the movie is, and it's going to be worth the wait. It's pretty extraordinary what they're doing. Pretty extraordinary. For me, my whole thing was don't do a sequel unless there's a reason to do a sequel. If you have a story worth telling, then call us up and let's do it. To [writer/director] Jennifer Lee's credit, she really took that note and gave herself that note and has created something that's going to be worth the wait."

It's not just Frozen 3 that's in development, though – Frozen 4 might also be on the way, too. "That is above my pay grade. I think the plan, what they've announced, is that there is a Frozen 3 and 4 in the works," Gad added. "The story that I've been kind of previewed is the grandest story we've ever done, so I anticipate it's going to be a little too much for one movie."

"We're really excited about where they're going, and we just have a lot of story to tell with that direction we're going in," Lee told us in 2023. "So, I think, in my head, there may be enough for two in that story. But I'm really, really loving working with the team and where they're going."

While you wait for Frozen 3, you can keep up to date with everything Disney has in store with our guide to all the upcoming Disney movies that are on the way.