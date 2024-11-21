New Wallace and Gromit trailer confirms Christmas release, teases more Feathers McGraw, and the return of Peter Kay’s policeman

The upcoming Wallace and Gromit movie titled Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl gets a brand new trailer confirming a Christmas release - and it looks like Feathers McGraw is back for revenge.

Much like the last teaser , in the new trailer, which you can see below, we get another look and Wallace and his new gnome invention which seems to scare Gromit. But in a twist of events, Wallace is framed as an "evil inventor" by a news reporter and has the police show up at his house with a warrant to search his premises. Then in a sequence of shots while the song 'Holding Out for a Hero' by Bonnie Tyler plays in the background, we see Gromit unveil the motorbike from the 1995 short A Close Shave, and track down the newly free Feathers McGraw. All while Wallace is hiding out in a caravan screaming "Gromit" as his four-legged friend looks to be falling from a conveyor belt of sorts.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl official trailer | BBC - YouTube Watch On

As well as the new trailer, the flick has revealed new artwork, which you can see below, featuring Wallace and Gromit cowering in the presence of evil mastermind Feathers McGraw. The BBC has also confirmed that Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl will premiere on BBC iPlayer and BBC One on Christmas Day.

(Image credit: BBC Pictures)

Vengeance Most Fowl marks Wallace and Gromit’s return over 16 years after their last movie Wallace & Gromit: A Matter of Loaf and Death hit screens. According to the official synopsis, the new movie follows "Gromit’s growing concern as Wallace becomes over-dependent on his inventions, which proves justified when Wallace creates a 'smart gnome' that seems to develop an evil mind of its own." But that’s not all as Feathers McGraw, who was last seen in the 1993 short The Wrong Trousers and made a small cameo on Chicken Run 2, is back on the prowl.

The stop-motion animation is created by Aardman Studios and directed by Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham. The voice cast includes Ben Whitehead as Wallace, Peter Kay as Chief Inspector Macintosh, and Lauren Patel as PC Mukherjee, as well as cameos from Motherland’s Diane Morgan, Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh, Guz Khan, and Lenny Henry.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl premieres on BBC iPlayer and BBC One this Christmas Day in the UK, and will be available globally on Netflix on January 3, 2025. For more, check out new TV shows and upcoming movies in 2024.