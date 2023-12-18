Chicken Run fans spot hidden Wallace and Gromit cameo in Netflix sequel Dawn of the Nugget

As you might expect, there's plenty of poultry and heaps of hens in Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. Heck, the Netflix sequel is chock-full of cockerels. It turns out, though, that one of them is an imposter...

That's right, one of the birds glimpsed in the flick isn't a chicken after all, it's a penguin... and a dastardly penguin fans of Aardman Animations might be familiar with, too: Feathers McGraw.

Since the long awaited follow-up landed on Netflix on December 15, fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts, with many people recently pointing out that Feathers, who often disguised himself as a chicken while carrying out his elaborate robberies, can be seen in the background in the last few seconds of the film's final scene.

OMG! Feathers McGraw is in Chicken Run 2 !! pic.twitter.com/rfG86TUWDuDecember 17, 2023 See more

"Does this confirm that Wallace and Gromit, Shaun The Sheep and Chicken Run all exist in the same universe?" asked one excited fan on Twitter.

"CRIME WATCH UPDATE: the new Chicken Run movie has revealed that Feathers McGraw is still at large, 30 years later a bad penguin indeed," said another.

Feathers made his screen debut in short film Wallace and Gromit: The Wrong Trousers, which was released in 1993. In it, the penguin-with-a-penchant-for-pinching-things uses one of Wallace's wacky inventions, a pair of mechanical trousers, to try and steal a diamond from the city museum.

Directed by Sam Fell, Dawn of the Nugget sees Ginger (Thandiwe Newton, replacing Julia Sawalha) go toe-to-toe with the menacing Mrs. Tweedy (Miranda Richardson) once again, after her daughter Molly (The Last of Us's Bella Ramsey) gets unknowingly captured by the fowl-hating, foul-playing entrepreneur.

This time, she's not lording over a farm, she's the brains behind a high-tech factory, which is in the business of brain-washing chickens and turning them into deep fried, bite-sized chunks. Together, Ginger, Rocky (Zachary Levi), Babs, Bunty, Mac and co must break into the facility and rescue the little one before it's too late.

For more, check out our list of the best Netflix movies.