40 years later, The Goonies' long-awaited sequel is "moving in the right direction," says writer: "This is the movie I want to see as one of its biggest fans"

After 40 years of waiting, it looks like we are one step closer to seeing The Goonies 2, as writer Potsy Ponciroli says things are happening with the long-awaited sequel to the ’80s classic, and the script is pretty much done.

"I have turned in a first draft, which was very well received, and I’m on a second draft and I’m about 95% done with that, so we’re moving in the right direction," said Ponciroli during the Winston Baker panel at the Venice Film Festival, via Deadline.

Ponciroli replaced the original Goonies scribe Chris Columbus on the sequel earlier this year. However, Columbus, as well as The Goonies co-writer Steven Spielberg, will serve as producers on The Goonies 2. In an interview with GamesRadar+, Columbus said he and Spielberg have "been toying around" with "Goonies ideas for 30-plus years," adding, "We just haven't cracked it yet… There has to be a reason for doing it."

As for the cast, the original movie stars Josh Brolin, Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Martha Plimpton, and Ke Huy Quan as a bunch of teens and kids who embark on a treasure hunt to find pirate One-Eyed Willy's long-lost gold in order to save their homes from foreclosure. However, none of the original cast are on board for the sequel as of yet.

With Columbus stepping down as writer and none of the cast on board yet, there has been a lot of talk online about whether ot not we need a Goonies sequel. However, Ponciroli addressed some of the backlash in an earlier statement, promising that the film is in good hands.

"I know there's a lot of 'do we need a new Goonies,' but I'm the biggest fan of the original, it's my favourite movie of all time," said Ponciroli. "I'd never 'redo' The Goonies. To me, it was a story that never ended, so this is the movie I want to see as one of its biggest fans.

The Goonies 2 does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best 80s movies, and keep up with the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond.