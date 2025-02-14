After 40 years, a sequel to The Goonies is finally in the works and Steven Spielberg is back to produce

A sequel to The Goonies is officially in the works – and with none other than Steven Spielberg set to produce.

Per Variety, Potsy Ponciroli is set to write the script, which will be produced by Amblin Entertainment (and if you're a huge dork like me, that in and of itself is really exciting). A director has not yet been announced, and plot details are still being kept under wraps.

The original 1985 movie starred Josh Brolin, Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, and Ke Huy Quan as a group of kids who go on the adventure of a lifetime after finding an ancient map that supposedly leads to buried treasure. The beloved '80s classic, directed by Richard Donner and produced by Spielberg, grossed $125 million at the global box office against a budget of just $19 million.

Plimpton and Feldman shut down rumors of a potential sequel back in September, with Plimpton stating, "People, there is no Goonies 2 script, there is no one 'attached,' Spielberg is not directing, it’s not real." As of right now, there are no other details and it is unclear whether Feldman and Plimpton (or Brolin and Quan for that matter) will be involved – but we sincerely hope so.

The Goonies is streaming now on Amazon Prime. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, check out our guides to the best Amazon Prime shows and the best Amazon Prime movies to add to your streaming queue right now.