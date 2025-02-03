The Last of Us season 2 creator says Abby looks different from the games because there's "not as much violent action" and that it's "more about the drama"

The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann says that Abby looks a bit different from the games because the TV adaptation is focused more on the story and less on the game's moment-to-moment violence.

"There's not as much violent action moment to moment. It's more about the drama. I'm not saying there's no action here. It's just, again, different priorities and how you approach it. Kaitlyn has the spirit of the game in her. What I always loved about the idea was that you are going to continually be challenged as you were in season 1," Druckmann told Entertainment Weekly.

Kaitlyn Dever, who was fan cast for Ellie and actually read for the part when The Last of Us was first being developed as a feature-length film, is set to play Abby. HBO describes Abby as "a skilled soldier whose black-and-white view of the world is challenged as she seeks vengeance for those she loved" – leaving the details intentionally vague (and if you've played The Last of Us: Part 2, you know why). Dever is a bit more closer in appearance to Bella Ramsey's Ellie, rather than actor Laura Bailey who provided the motion-capture and voice for Abby in the game.

"When you try to pick a hero, it's tough because we're human beings, we're not heroes. For every heroic act, there's someone who suffers on the other side who may see you reasonably as a villain. When you look at Kaitlyn, there's just something in her eyes where, even no matter what she's experiencing, you connect. It was important that we found somebody that we could connect to the way we connect to Bella."

Pedro Pascal will be back as Joel, with Bella Ramsey back as Ellie. The rest of the new cast includes Isabela Merced (Alien: Romulus) as Dina and Young Mazino (Beef) as Jesse .

The Last of Us season 2 hits Max in April. For more, check out our lists of the best Max shows and the best Max movies to stream right now.